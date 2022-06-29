Refugees are first time sailing pros

From left to right: Steve Hipsey, Yurii and Tatiana Lytvynenko and Steve’s daughter Jenny at Millbay Marina (Village) in Plymouth on Sunday.

Two Ukrainian refugees now based in Tavistock, Tatiana Lytvynenko and her 15-year-old son Yurii, had the opportunity to go sailing last weekend, thanks to local mariner Steve Hipsey.

Setting off from Millbay Marina in Plymouth, where Steve’s boat Celerity is currently moored, Tati, Yurii, Steve and his daughter Jenny, sailed up along the South East coast of Cornwall, round to Wembury and Bovisand beaches, past Drake’s Island and up the mouth of the River Tamar alongside Plymouth’s docklands and naval bases and past the Torpoint and Cremyll ferry ports.

Steve had a successful career in the navy, spanning many years and regaled Tati and Yurii with much of the area’s history and geography along with intriguing information and trivia he learned during his service to the United Kingdom.

This was Tati and Yurii’s first time on a sailing boat, much to their excitement. They rapidly took to the mechanics and controls of the boat, were avid to steer at the helm, and learned new sailing terminology that Steve and Jenny taught them.

Tatiana said: ‘This is our first time out on a sailing boat. It’s been great! We’ve enjoyed learning how the boat works but there’s definitely lots more to learn! We’re very grateful to Steve and Jenny for all their help. The weather has been great today too so we’re very lucky.’