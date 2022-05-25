Ready for a right royal celebration

ARDENT Royalist Allen Lewis is getting in the swing for the Queen’s big Jubilee party in Tavistock by putting his red, white and blue heart on his sleeve - or at least in his front garden.

The Tavistock town councillor has decorated his house with a horde of Union Jack flags in readiness for the celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

He has a personal reason for looking forward to next week’s shindig, having rubbed shoulders with Royalty on two occasions.

The former mounted policeman was part of a team which escorted the Queen at Exeter racecourse during her 25th Jubilee when she paid Devon a visit.

And the keen referee received an award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace in 2013 for his services to grass-roots football as part of the FA 150 celebrations.

Cllr Lewis said: ‘When I saw the Queen at Exeter, she was absolutely beautiful. I shall never forget us all doffing our hats to her as she went past. We all had scarlet coats on. It was brilliant.’

He added: ‘When I met Prince William, everybody else was going up to him and saying nothing. I went up and said “Greetings from Dartmoor” and he thought I meant the prison, which made him laugh.’

Events in Tavistock Town

Tavistock is gearing up for the best Jubilee celebrations this side of London! With four days of fun events over the bank holiday weekend, everyone can take part in these community celebrations to mark the Queen’s historic reign and Platinum Jubilee.

The bank holiday weekend will kick off with the Jubilee Gala Day throughout town on Thursday, June 2. The organisers have pulled out all the stops to with a magnificent, delightfully nostalgic, fun-packed day for all the family.

Tavistock BID manager Janna Sanders, organiser, said: ‘We have pulled out all the stops to make sure that our town has some wonderful events for the Platinum Jubilee and are confident our celebrations will be some of the best in the region. It will be an all-inclusive community affair, with something for everyone.’

She added: ‘The support from community groups and partners has been phenomenal and integral to the success of the entire weekend. Thanks must go to delivery partners Miss Ivy Events, Tavistock Lions, West Devon Art Workshops, Just Sewn Stories and the Robey Trust. It is events like these that showcase further afield just what is so brilliant and vibrant about Tavistock, despite recent challenges, and why we remain a go-to visitor destination.’

The festivities begin on Thursday, June 2 at 11am with Tavistock’s own ‘River of Hope’ pageant featuring children from nine local schools all carrying flags they have designed on the Platinum Jubilee theme of the natural world and their hopes for the future.

The flags will be paraded through town and then installed in St Eustachius Churchyard for the weekend. Be sure to also check out the flags in the Guildhall Gateway Centre, made by Make A Difference and The Memory Café and supported by Just Sewn Stories.

Then dust off those dancing shoes and get nostalgic with the Jubilee Tea Dance in the town hall. Whether you are a complete beginner or fancy brushing up on your footwork, Plymouth Dance will lead you through a variety of dance styles from Waltz, Jive, Cha Cha Cha, Charleston, Lindy Hop, Line and Circle dancing. No experience or partner necessary – the intergenerational and inclusive event is dementia and Parkinsons friendly. Sessions at midday and 2pm.

Please note, this is a FREE event but you must book tickets online or in person at Hansford Bell. Cream teas can be ordered and are £3.50. See www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/jubilee.

The beach has come to Tavistock in the Guildhall Car Park. Take a seat in a deckchair and enjoy the 1950s beach vibe while the kids enter the sandcastle competition (every hour from midday) and watch a Punch & Judy Show.

On Bedford Square, you can take part in aa street party, with street food, a Pimms from the bar or a traditional cream tea. With music from across Her Majesty’s reign, it will be a sentimental way to while away the hours.

A KidsZone is on hand to entertain the little and not-so-little ones in St Eustachius churchyard with traditional games for all the family, a magical bubble-show and face-painting.

Bank Square car park will undergo a transformation into Tavistock’s own Carnaby Street, complete with resident DJ who will is waiting to play your favourite vinyls. Buy a drink at the bar on arrival then chill with your pals as you dig the melodies of yesteryear.

Be sure to look out for our collection of couture-models in fabulous costumes by AJ Art ltd. Influenced mainly by theatre, art and fashion these fabulous clothing creations are made mostly from recycled materials and are a visual treat to behold.

Butchers’ Hall will be hosting a Jubilee Artisan & Gift Market packed full of local talent to treat yourself and your loved ones.

Those turning 70 on June 2, are being offered a free traditional cream tea, complete with all the trimmings on Bedford Square. All you have to do is pop an email to [email protected] attaching proof of your date of birth and the organisers will do the rest.

On the Thursday evening, June 2 at 9.45pm, Tavistock Town Council invites the local community to join them for the lightting of the Jubilee beacon.

The beacon was last lit on Whitchurch Down as part of a chain of 1,000 beacons for Her Majesty’s 90th birthday in 2016. Tavistock will be joining communities across the commonwealth with one of more than 1,500 beacons across the world.

The weekend of entertainment continues on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, with fun for all the family.

Relive the Coronation on a screen in the Guildhall Gateway Centre and enjoy some reenactment while you are there. FREE to participate – just pop in.

Family entertainer Damian takes to the streets on Friday, June 3 with his family-friendly entertainment. And Entertainingly Different presents a Punch & Judy show with a difference on Bedford Square on Saturday 4th at 11:30am, 12:45pm and 1:45pm.

Enjoy more music from all the years of Her Majesty’s reign on Bedford Square – simply sit back and soak it all in.

On the Sunday, June 5, the much-loved Robey Trust Steam Fair returns to Bedford car park from 11am , featuring steam engines, classic cars, trailer rides and food abd drink. Tavistock Lions will be taking part in the Jubilee celebrations with their ‘Jubilee Picnic in The Park’. Bring your friends and family down to the Meadows for Tavistock’s take on the big Jubilee lunch. Shot in the Dark Disco will be providing music from the decades of the Queen’s reign and, between 2pm-3pm, The Edge Choir. Don’t fancy bringing your own picnic? There will be cream teas, sausage rolls and savouries, Thai food and, courtesy of Dartmoor Brewery, a beer tent!