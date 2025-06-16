Locals are invited to a rare opportunity to explore Winsford Cottage Hospital in Halwill Junction in open days this July.
From the treatment of soldiers wounded at the front during the First World War, to the creation of district nurses, the development of maternity units and the establishment of the NHS in 1948, Winsford Cottage Hospital served the community for most of the 20th century and was a place that inspired love through its quality of care.
The former hospital is now owned by the Landmark Trust, which is running the open days. The event is family-friendly and welcomes well-behaved dogs.
Winsford Cottage Hospital will be open on Saturday to Sunday, July 12 to 13, 10am-4pm.
For more information, visit: www.landmarktrust.org.uk/news-and-events/opendays/winsford-hospital-open-days-2025
