Bernard Mills, one of the longest surviving workers on the former Tavistock railway, is presenting the talk and said: ‘It is an evening of two contrasting railway journeys. Part one is Tavistock to Monksmead, otherwise known as Yelverton the long way round via Lydford. There will be plenty of memories and pictures. This is followed by a contrasting trip from New Delhi to the River Kwai by Darjeeling Himalaya Railway.’