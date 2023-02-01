A talk on train journeys will be taking place in St Paul’s Church in Yelverton on Tuesday, February 28 in aid of Holy Cross Catholic Church, starting at 7pm.
Bernard Mills, one of the longest surviving workers on the former Tavistock railway, is presenting the talk and said: ‘It is an evening of two contrasting railway journeys. Part one is Tavistock to Monksmead, otherwise known as Yelverton the long way round via Lydford. There will be plenty of memories and pictures. This is followed by a contrasting trip from New Delhi to the River Kwai by Darjeeling Himalaya Railway.’