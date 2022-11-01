Quiz night to aid hedgehogs

Subscribe newsletter
A QUIZ night is being held to raise funds for hedgehog rescue.
The quiz will take place on Saturday November 26 at Golberdon Village Hall at 7.15 pm for a 7.30pm start and will be raising money for Bits & Bobs for Hedgehogs.
Bits & Bobs for Hedgehogs which is listed with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, is a group of six individuals in the Tamar Valley that take in ill hedgehogs into their homes and nurse them back to health to be released.
Chris Bond, one of the individuals that homes the hedgehogs said: ‘It’s been a really bad year for them. We’ve had so many dropped off that were dehydrated. Unfortunately we can’t save them all and we’re almost always full up but each one we save is another one to go out and make babies. They’re such innocent creatures, there were 50 million in the 50s and now there are less than a million.’
The quiz will be teams of four-six but if you’re on your own or don’t have enough people, teams can be allocated on the night. It will be £2 per person, bring your own drinks & nibbles. There will also be a raffle with prizes that have been donated.
