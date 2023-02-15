At the same meeting, it was agreed to carry out a ‘community governance review’ of Sydenham Damerel Parish Council, in the Milton Ford ward of West Devon Borough Council. This is in response to a separate petition received at the same borough council meeting back in September. It was made by John Heard, a former parish council chairman, who called for the village’s parish council to be abolished and decisions to be made at a public meeting instead. Mr Hearn’s petition, backed by signatures from 151 electors of the parish, called for the abolition of the council of which he was once part, sayings its budget went on administration since a clerk was appointed and many village activities were organised independently of the parish council.