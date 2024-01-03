Mark Feeney, Make a Difference volunteer manager, said: “We’re really pleased that Val chose us as her tenth anniversary charity and I’m delighted customers are so generous. We’re lucky she’s now picked us for her new charity of the year. “Anyone who needs some support for their mental health can pop in without an appointment, unlike with the NHS. It’s a very informal and sociable, where people might benefit from meeting people who feel the same as them and need a safe place to be sociable. Or we offer activities, it up to personal choice.”