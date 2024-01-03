CUSTOMERS of a Tavistock town centre pub have boosted the funds of a small charity which helps people who need mental health support and somewhere to socialise.
Val Kempster, licensee of the Union Inn collected £617 for the Tavistock charity Make a Difference (MAD) after choosing it as a good cause to mark her tenth anniversary last year at the pub.
She has now adopted the charity as her cause for the whole of 2024 because it was so popular with customers and also helps some of them.
Val said: “I like to support local causes which are important to the people of Tavistock and especially if they support my own customers. Make a Difference is fantastic. But not a lot of people know they are there on Taylor Square. I hope that supporting the charity can also raise the profile and awareness of what they do.
“Our charity for 12 months was Tavistock Street Pastors which was also very popular because they are out on the streets at night and help protect our customers and make them feel safe. It’s therefore, good for the hospitality trade at night when people feel safe and confident to go out, especially after dark.”
She staged a tenth anniversary prize draw raising £520, and the rest through a quiz, pool competition and bar collection.
Mark Feeney, Make a Difference volunteer manager, said: “We’re really pleased that Val chose us as her tenth anniversary charity and I’m delighted customers are so generous. We’re lucky she’s now picked us for her new charity of the year. “Anyone who needs some support for their mental health can pop in without an appointment, unlike with the NHS. It’s a very informal and sociable, where people might benefit from meeting people who feel the same as them and need a safe place to be sociable. Or we offer activities, it up to personal choice.”
Luke Knights, a volunteer and MAD user, said: “I’ve made friends at Make a Difference. It helps me be more sociable which is good for my mental health.” Make a Difference is on 01822 613746 or hello@makeadifference tavistock.org