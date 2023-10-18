A WEST Devon pub is due to feature in BBC One’s hit Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise after cameras on location were seen on Monday.
The picturesque Royal Inn, Horsebridge, on the River Tamar between Tavistock and Stoke Climsland was due to host filming, a member of staff at the pub confirmed. But no further details were available.
Filming has been taking place in various locations around South East Cornwall in recent months for the new series and upcoming Christmas special. Locations include Calstock at The Limekiln Gallery on Commercial Road, Providence Place and The Adits and Looe.