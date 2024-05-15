TAVISTOCK Memory Cafe has thanked all those who helped stage the Tavistock Civic Ball, raising £1,500 towards the charity.
The ball took place on 26 April, with the Tavistock Memory Cafe being selected as this year’s beneficiary.
The Tavistock Memory Cafe is a charity which provides support and information to those living with dementia, their family, carers and friends.
Graham Coiley, chair of trustees for the Memory Cafe said they “were delighted that we were chosen”, and are thankful that the retiring mayor Andy Hutton chose them as his charity of the year.
The Memory Cafe would like to thank everyone who donated and helped make the evening a success: The Bedford Hotel; Clearbrook Tree Services; ABC IT Service; GA Solicitors; Boutique Gin Shack; Tavistock Physio Clinics; Aparajita Indian Cooking; Devon Cycle Repairs; Handwoven By Bridget; Book Stop; Flapjackery; Hand Carved Spoons By Jack and several other generous supporters of the Memory Cafe.