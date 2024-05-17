Hold on to your horses - there’s an array of equine excitement as this year’s Devon County Show kicks into day two today (Friday)
Headline event in the main ring this year is the magnificent troupe of Atkinson Action Horses who are currently wowing the visitors at the Westpoint Arena with jaw-dropping displays of horsemanship.
For the past 25 years, The Atkinson family has developed a reputation for providing some of the most highly skilled horses and riders in the business for TV, film and photo shoots.
Ben Atkinson is the family member in charge of taking up the reins at the show. He performed his first display of Roman riding (riding two horses at once) when he was just 11 years old and since then has gone on to build his own show team of riders who star at events all over the country including the Horse of the Year Show.
The astonishing display sees riders and horses working in seamless harmony, pushing the boundaries of connection between horse and rider to its absolute limits and showcasing some of the most advanced equestrian techniques in power and grace including Liberty, Classical Dressage, Airs Above the Ground (a classical dressage movement in which the horse leaves the ground) and Cossack Trick Riding.
The final day tomorrow (Saturday) is Devon County Show’s big family day out when kids go free, will see a morning and afternoon performance by Jamie Squibb and his freestyle motocycle stunt team.