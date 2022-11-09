Proposal for country home in place of stables at Northlew
A PROPOSAL to replace stables in Northlew with a substantial dormer bungalow has been submitted to West Devon Borough Council.
The application, 2676/22/FUL, is for a new larger house next door to applicant Katrina Ralph’s current home.
She wants to demolish single storey wooden outbuildings and build a new 1.5 storey home on adjoining land to allow her to better care for her elderly mother.
A statement submitted with the application states: ‘The applicant currently lives in the existing dwelling at ‘Woodside’, with her elderly mother, who needs constant care, and her adult son.
‘The existing dwelling only has two bedrooms, and so the applicant is currently sleeping in her conservatory due to her mother’s medical situation.
‘The applicant is an IT and business consultant by profession, and so the proposals include the installation of Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, the availability of which has been confirmed by Openreach.’
There is also a proposal to install electric vehicle (EV) charging points.
‘The proposal is for a new high-quality dwelling, with private amenity space and parking provision. The dwelling will present excellent ‘green’ credentials through the use of modern methods of construction, while respecting the local vernacular, the street scene and the privacy and amenity of neighbouring properties.’
The nearest properties are 80 metres and 200 metres away respectively, the application statement adds. Plans for the house show that it would have one bedroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms on the first floor, all en suite. Comments are invited by December 1 to WDBC.
Meanwhile, Iain Duncan-White’s appeal to convert a garage in in Barley Market Street in Tavistock into a self-contained holiday let has been refused. West Devon Borough Council turned down the original application, 2611/21/FUL, in September last year.
Tavistock Town Council objected at the time, saying it would be an over-development of a very small plot, that parking outside would be difficult and that it would harm the Conservation Area of Tavistock town centre. Planning inspector Steven Rennie agreed, refusing the appeal, after deciding the proposal which involved replacing the single storey garage with a residential property with a pitched roof, would be out of keeping with its surroundings, although he did concede it would bring benefits in bringing tourists into town. He also observed that the new structure with a sloping roof would be unobtrusive in the street scene and not overlook neighbours.
