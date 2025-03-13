NEW affordable houses, flats and homes for homeless people have been announced for West Devon as a way of tackling the housing crisis.
West Devon Borough Council is doing all it can to ease housing pressures, with many important projects underway.
Councillors agreed their annual housing action plan and outlined progress on plans to address the borough’s housing crisis and increased demand for temporary accommodation.
The current or planned projects include three new flats on Plymouth Road in Tavistock to be used as temporary accommodation for homeless households and the planned purchase of 11 homes through the local authority housing fund supported by government subsidy for those needing urgent housing and for longer-term.
Sixteen new energy-efficient lower cost homes will be provided in Lifton, by Plymouth Community Homes for social rent and shared ownership, while five new assisted supported living homes will be added to the new estate at Pilchers Field in Crapstone.
Councillor Mark Renders, hub member for Housing at West Devon Borough Council said: “We are proud of the work we are doing to help tackle the housing crisis and we remain committed to supporting our residents with their housing needs.
“Our communities know our towns better than anyone, so we encourage anyone serious about creating new homes to come forward and take advantage of our West Devon housing offer. By working together, we can make sure we deliver the right homes in the right places.
“As we say in our council plan, we want to look for opportunities to improve housing outcomes that make the greatest difference to our residents”
The housing offer helps communities research and form community housing groups such as community land trusts to kickstart housing projects.
The council’s council tax premiums on second homes will also help improve homes.