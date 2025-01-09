The headteacher of Princetown Primary School has announced today (Thursday) the school will close today due to poor weather conditions.
The school previously said it was delaying opening until 10am, however a combination of road closures due to snow ands ice and limited bus services have forced a full closure for the day until conditions improve.
Emma Byrom has told parent: “I have not taken this decision lightly, but we are going to close the school today.
“There are too many risks to staff, parents and children if we opened.
“Therefore, learning will be online today.
“Please keep an eye on dojo (the parents’ dedicated online communication with the school) for an update from your child’s class teacher.
“The expectations are that learning is completed. Thank you for your understanding.”