Community-minded villagers living in the Princetown area are invited to become parish councillors.
Dartmoor Forest Parish Council has two vacancies in Princetown ward. The council will choose new members at its meeting this month.
Would-be members will want to represent residents’ views and have a say about important issues.
Parish councillors typically want to make a difference and shape the future of Princetown and the parish.
They will be concerned the community gets the services it needs.
Suitable candidates will want to decide how money is spent to improve their community.
This requires having time to spare and enjoying being part of a team.
The criteria are that councillors should be aged over 18 years old, registered to vote and live or work, or own land in Princetown, and have done so for the past 12 months.
Prospective councillors must also be a British or eligible Commonwealth citizen.
The next meeting is on Tuesday, October 22 at 7.30pm at Princetown Community Centre, where the council hopes to be able to fill both vacancies.
To put yourself forward, please email the clerk a short introduction to yourself, explaining why you want to be a councillor and any particular skills, experience or areas of interest you have (no more than half side of A4).
The application deadline is Tuesday, October 15. To find out more visit the website, www.dartmoorforestparishcouncil.gov.uk; speak to a councillor or contact the parish clerk Jackie Bennetts on 07508 330873 or email [email protected].