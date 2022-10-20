Princetown man jailed for vicious assault of Tavistock police officers

Speaking afterwards DC Craig Ferguson, of Tavistock, said: ‘The officers were on duty and in uniform when they attended to try and help [Ross]. They knew him personally from previous dealings where they had successfully helped him. The officers sought to speak with him and tried to help, but he responded by repeatedly stabbing him in a sustained attack. ‘As a result, Jon Ross has been imprisoned for a lengthy period of time, meaning that a significiant risk has now been removed from our local community.’