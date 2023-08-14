Princetown Fire Station is hosting a 10km run on Thursday, September 21 to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.
The run will start from the station at 6pm and proceed along a marked route on the former Princetown railway line. There will be a water stop on the route and runners are asked to bring their own bottle.
The run will be timed, with no cut-off point and a safety team marshalling the event.
Staff at the fire station are encouraging friends, family and anyone interested to come along, whether locally or from further afield.