An information session is being held in Princetown on Saturday (January 18) to find out more about a proposed scheme of ten affordable homes in the village.
The drop-in session takes place at Princetown Community Centre on Saturday from 10.30am-1pm.
The scheme would see ten homes built on land off Moorland View, comprising four one-bedroom, five two bedroom and one three bedroom homes. It is being put forward by West Devon Borough Council in partnership with Dartmoor National Park, with no planning application yet submitted.
Residents of Moorland View, who have concerns about how the development will impact on their privacy, will be attending the sessions.
A consultation by WDBC to canvas residents’ views was completed by 41 people.