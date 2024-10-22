The Duke of Cornwall popped into a rural moorland pub near Postbridge for a working lunch after an official visit to Duchy College.
The duke enjoyed one of the Warren House Inn’s famed homemade steak and ale pies after a chat with the landlord Peter Parsons and then discussed business matters in the traditional pub surrounds last Thursday (October 17).
The Prince of Wales is the landowner of the Duchy Estate on which the pub is based and therefore, the pub landlord is the prince’s tenant.
Peter said: “I knew he was coming, so it wasn’t a surprise. But it was very nice having him here. He seemed like a very pleasant chap. We had a short chat. He had one of our pies for which we are known for then he got down to Duchy business with the people he was with.”
The pub has been run by Peter and Janet Parsons for more than 30 years.