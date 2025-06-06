A well-known TV chef and writer delighted staff and diners at a country pub near Okehampton by popping in unannounced for fish and chips.
Rosemary Shrager made the surprise visit to The Old Thatch Inn village pub and restaurant in Cheriton Bishop.
After enjoying a meal Shrager took to her Instagram stories to share a glowing review.
She wrote: “I have to tell you, I have just had the best fish and chips – thin batter, crispy. Pierre Koffmann’s potatoes - oh my gosh. His chips are amazing, wonderful. But also, lovely proper peas with mint and butter. Everything was perfect and the most beautiful homemade dill tartare sauce. Seriously, it’s worth taking the turn from the A30.”
The visit came as a welcome surprise to Richard Grasske, head chef, who owns the pub with his wife Kate.
Richard said: “We’re absolutely honoured by Rosemary’s kind words. Her enthusiasm and appreciation mean the world to our team here.”
Since taking on the pub and B&B two and a half years ago, Richard and Kate have built on pub’s good reputation as a local bar and restaurant. Their evolving menu features fresh, locally sourced ingredients with classic British dishes and seasonal specials.
Rosemary, 74, is best-known for being an haute cuisine teacher on the reality television programme Ladette to Lady, and as a judge on Soapstar Superchef. She also appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
Other television projects have included Kitchen Showdown with Rosemary Shrager, where she weaned unhealthy fast-food families onto nutritious cuisine. Shrager is an accomplished chef and has worked with fellow Soapstar Superchef judge Jean-Christophe Novelli.
In 2007 and 2008, she hosted her cookery series Rosemary Shrager's School for Cooks, where ten contestants competed for the opportunity to work in a Michelin star restaurant.
