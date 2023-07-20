She works with the monthly ‘Messy Church’ for children (included a baptism in a paddling pool) and set up ‘Little Deers’ baby and toddlers group: “I love working with children and schools, as a key part of our community. Our congregation has a high average age, which can mean that I’m treated like people’s daughter or grandchild – which can be wonderful and frustrating at the same time! In contrast, I’m passionate about about engaging with younger people and children and making the church all-inclusive.”