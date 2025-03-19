There is currently a power cut in the Lamerton area after a fire in a section of overhead cable.
National Grid Electricity Distribution is currently estimating that power will be restored by 6.30pm.
A number of homes in Milton Abbot and Lamerton have been without power since lunchtime, after a fire in a section of overhead cable between the two villages.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: “Engineers are working to restore electricity to 410 properties between Lamerton and Milton Abbot following a fault on a rural section of overhead line that occurred just before 1pm.
“Power supplies have been restored to more than 200 customers so far and we are working to get everybody still affected reconnected by 6.30pm. We apologise for any inconvenience that’s been caused by this fault.”