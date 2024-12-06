There is currently a power cut in Lifton after an electric fire in power lines.
An electricity police carrying power lines to the village caught fire mid morning.
Fire crews were on the scene to put the fire out.
Electricity distribution company National Grid aims to restore power by 3pm this afternoon.
National Grid confirmed that 155 properties had been affected by the power cut.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a fault with our overhead network affecting electricity supply in Lifton. Our engineers are currently on the scene and working to get customers reconnected as soon as possible. We estimate that power will be restored by 3pm this afternoon. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, as well as Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response to the incident. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused today.”