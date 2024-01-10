A POPULAR cmmunity theatre group is staging an unusual take on the pantomime Little Red Riding Hood at the end of January, all in aid of entertainment and charity.
Phyl’s Follies, the local pantomime group in Postbridge is continuing into its 51st year with a retelling of Little Red Riding Hood combined with The Three Little Pigs. The group usually stages a panto at this time of year.
Entitled Red, this pantomime promises to have audiences laughing away those winter blues. The storyline includes a surprise superhero who comes to the assistance of the forest community which is being terrorised and eaten by the wolf. Will the three unlikely heroes prevail or will the wolf just get fat?
Come and see what happens.
Cast member Alison Geen plays one of the pigs.
She said: “It’s going to be a hilarious show. I play one of the pigs and no one will recognise me as I wear the pigs ears and snout and my husband’s suit. It’s probably even more fun to play than watch.”
The theatre group marked its 50th anniversary last year with an afternoon tea for members past and present where they watched a compilation recording of performances and leafed through an archived collection of programmes covering the shows over the decades.
Although the group is based in Postbridge, members also come from as far afield as Yelverton and Buckfastleigh.
The cast are having to perform and rehearse to recorded music instead of live music after the retirement of the vicar from the role of musical accompanist.
Alison said: “We welcome anyone who wants to act, sing and help out behind the scenes. We also need someone to play a piano as musical director.”
Rehearsals are normally Monday evenings with extra sessions on Thursdays if needed, nearer performances.
The performances generate donations to good causes, after they have raised enough to cover the costs of staging the next show.
Charities include Exeter Hospiscare (because one of the members uses its services), Dartmoor Livestock Protection Association, the Parish Link magazine, St Gabriel’s Church, Postbridge, and local animal charity the Cinnamon Trust.
Performances for the pantomime are at Postbridge Village Hall on 25th, 26th and 27th January and 1st, 2nd and 3rd February. For times and more details contact [email protected] or call 01822 880223.