Portraits of the Valley exhibition

The exhibition, ‘Face Value’ is part of the Drawn to the Valley project and will showcase the many faces of the Tamar Valley. The exhibtion will feature a collection of unique portraits that tell stories about something, someone or somewhere that has a connection to the Valley. The exhibition will be taking place at the Tamar Valley Centre in Drakewalls, Gunnislake from Saturday November 19 until Saturday November 26 and will be running from 11am until 4pm. For more information visit: https://drawntothevalley.com/