Popular show returns to town
Saturday 10th September 2022 9:30 am
Share
The fruit and vegetables class is just one of the many classes that will feature at the show. (Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CALLINGTON arts and produce show is returning this month after a two-year break.
The show which features a variety of adult and junior classes including cookery, pottery, photograhy, poetry and fruit and vegetables, to name a few, is returning to Callington Town Hall on Saturday September 17 from 2pm until 4.30pm.
On show day, the official opening will be conducted at 2.15pm by Michael Tagg, Portreeve of Callington. There will be prizes and trophies presented to the winners and there will also be a raffle. All are welcome. Admission is £1, with free entry for accompanied children. To enter the classes pick up a schedule from Victoria Eyton, the Town Hall or Callington Library.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |