County Councillor for Tavistock and Gulworthy Debo Sellis is an ardent supporter of this event, viewing it as a fast-paced and exciting way for young people to engage with their councillors and have their voices heard. She has worked with teacher Helen Harris to organise the event in the past as part of the college’s work on democracy, which it credits as a core value. It further serves as an opportunity for students to learn more about the workings of local government and quiz councillors on a wide range of local and community issues.