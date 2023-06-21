CALLINGTON Police are reminding dog owners to not leave dogs in hot cars.
Callington officer PC Jess Floyd said: ‘We want to remind dog owners to not leave their pets in their cars.
‘Dogs overheat quickly, even with a window open and with access to water. A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly even when it doesn’t feel that warm. When it’s 22 degrees outside in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.
The team are urging people to dial 999 if they come across a dog in distress. For more information visit: www.rspca.org.uk/home