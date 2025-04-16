POLICE are warning farmers and livestock owners to be on their guard following a spate of thefts on Dartmoor.
Incidents have been reported in Buckfastleigh, Holne and Widecombe-in-the-Moor.
Last Sunday, farmers Richard and Lisa Gray found an abandoned Land Rover and trailer full of sheep on Holne Moor, with the truck still running.
The Land Rover had been stolen from Widecombe-in-the-Moor and the trailer, sheep and a piece of machinery had been stolen from Buckfastleigh.
Then on the Saturday night, thieves tried to steal about 60 sheep from the Newton Abbot area.
Reports were received of the attempt to take the flock between midnight on Saturday and 0.30am on Sunday.
Police also received a report that three men in a small hatchback vehicle had been seen driving around rural areas of South and West Devon.
The driver was said to have dropped off two occupants who got out of the vehicle and apparently conducted a recce on foot, approaching and looking over rural properties for theft opportunities before returning to the vehicle and driving off.
Police say the two men were dressed in woolly hats, overcoats and wellington boots.
A spokesman said: ‘We ask for farmers to please be vigilant for any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles present in or around your land, particularly overnight.’
Other locals have reported intruders on their premises during the night, caught on CCTV. Police attended the scene.
A police spokesman said officers were helping the local farming community following the spate of recent thefts in Buckfastleigh, Holne and Widecombe-in-the-Moor areas which occurred over the weekend.
The spokesman said: ‘We are aware of several reports being received surrounding the theft of sheep, vehicles and power tools from rural locations and enquiries are in hand.’
Farmers and smallholders are being urged to be vigilant. Anyone with information on the latest incidents is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 178 13/04/25.