Police update into firearms licensing policy after shootings
Subscribe newsletter
On the first anniversary of the Plymouth shootings, Devon and Cornwall Police have provided the public with an update on the investigation into the incident.
As well as offering their condolences, the police force has also announced that it is continuing to work with independent authorities to review the forces firearms licencing policy.
Assistance Chief constable Jim Nye said: ‘Devon & Cornwall Police’s thoughts remain with those families, victims and survivors a year on from the events of August 2021 in Keyham.
‘Throughout the last year the force has co-operated fully with the IOPC investigation, the coronial process and commissioned an independent review of the force’s firearms licensing procedures by Durham Constabulary.
‘We are aware of the latest developments from the IOPC investigation and continue to co-operate fully with them, while considering next steps the force may choose to take on this matter.
‘The force notes this development is in its early stages and no determination in terms of potential corporate culpability has been decided.
‘We continue to respect the coronial process in preparation for a full inquest in January 2023.’
Last year a gunman opened fire in the Keyham area of Plymouth, killing five people and injuring two before fatally shooting himself.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |