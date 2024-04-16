Two Devon and Cornwall police officers made the 110ft drop from Meldon Viaduct on Sunday (April 14) as part of a fundraising event for suicide loss support charity Pete's Dragons.
PCSO Debbie Hollinson and Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell were just two members of Team Darcy who made the drop in memory of PCSO Hollinson's daughter Darcy, who took her own life three years ago, aged 17.
Following Darcy's death, PCSO Hollinson and her family were supported by Pete's Dragons, which offered "incredible support".
She decided to take part in the "Dragons Drop" abseiling event to give back to the charity and raise awareness of the impact of suicide.
All seven members of Team Darcy successfully completed the drop, which took place on the anniversary of Darcy's death.
Following the abseil, Debbie said: "My mind was on my daughter and how much she would have enjoyed it, and she was the reason that we were there – to raise funds for the charity because they've been an incredible support to our family.
"There will be people in the future that will be bereaved by suicide; they'll need support. To give something back to a charity that supported us is amazing because we just know that their work can continue."
Climbing through the viaduct to get to the abseil site
At the time of writing, the team had raised over £3,000 for Pete's Dragons.
Pete's Dragons is a charity that provides specialist support and advice for those affected by suicide in any way in Devon and North Somerset.