Officers investigating a serious assault on a woman in Okehampton before Christmas have identified two females they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
This follows a picture appeal by police.
Investigating officers are still keen to identify and speak to the two males pictured here who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.
The assault took place on East Street, outside Bradleys Estate Agents at around 2.45am on Sunday, December 8.
The woman was punched in the face by an unknown man before being struck with a glass bottle.
She sustained a fracture and a bleeding wound that required stitches.
Anybody able to assist in identifying those pictured is asked to contact police on 101 or via the police website quoting 50240309985 and the investigating officer will get back to you.