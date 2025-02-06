The new front desk will open at Tavistock Police Station tomorrow (Friday, February 7), it has been confirmed.
The front desk at the station on Abbey Rise will be open from 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday.
Its opening had been delayed for several weeks due to a ‘technical issue’ with a door which had jammed shut.
That has now been resolved, and Sgt Tom Ottley and his team are looking forward to welcoming people from tomorrow.
Sgt Ottley said: “This is wonderful, it will give people more of an opportunity to come and see us. I know some people had reservations about it being here, they wanted it to be in the town centre. But there’s parking here and disabled parking.
“The police station has been shut for 12/13 years in Bedford Square so this is a positive step.”