Devon and Cornwall Police are encouraging local businesses to report shoplifting incidents in an attempt to crack down on theft over the winter period.
Joe Champness, the crime prevention lead for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “We are aware how much shoplifting can impact our business communities and we are urging business owners to report incidents to us as it helps create a profile and understand where our resources are best placed. We use that information to coordinate our response in dealing with those causing the most harm and risk.
“Our objective is to engage with local businesses to better understand the issues affecting them, highlight the work already taking place to support retailers and encourage the reporting of crime. By working together, we can help reduce shoplifting and its’ impact on our communities.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “I know that shoplifting is a real issue across our two counties, with traders often telling me and my team about the difficulty of dealing with the financial and emotional consequences of theft.
“This is why I have made theft in our towns and cities a priority in my next Police and Crime Plan, asking Devon & Cornwall Police to have an increased focus on reducing theft and shoplifting on our high streets.
“I welcome this operation by our local policing teams to help our business community to feel safe and I join them in encouraging traders to report crime every single time to help police build a true picture of offending and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”