Tavistock police have executed two arrest warrants in the town.
On Monday (July 15), members of the West Devon neighbourhood team, the force support group and the protect and disrupt team executed two Misuse of Drugs Act warrants in Tavistock.
As a result one individual was dealt with for a drug-related offence at the scene and a second remains under investigation for a separate drugs offence.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “We hope this demonstrates to the public, along with our recent warrants in the Okehampton and Hatherleigh areas in recent weeks, that we will not tolerate drugs in our community and will target those who inflict this harm on others.”
The spokesman added: “We cannot always directly report what action we take as a response of information provided. It can take a sustained influx of information over time from different sources to be able to obtain warrants from the courts such as these. The more we are being told by the public the better our response will ultimately be.”