Sergeant Tina Green from the Bodmin Serious Collision Investigation Team said: 'From our initial enquiries we believe that the vehicle involved in the collision, a grey or black BMW M135i, was in the area of Kit Hill at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 18 April. From there we believe it travelled through Callington, along Tavistock Road and crossed the junction with the A388. They have later joined the A390, continuing until the collision occurred in St Ive. I would ask for anyone who was in those areas between 10.30pm and 11.50pm on the night [18 April] and who may have seen the vehicle or have relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which may assist our ongoing investigation, to report it to us.