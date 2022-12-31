DEVON and Cornwall Police officers are currently attempting to locate missing person Katherina (Kate) Chernikova who is believed to be in the East Worlington area near Witheridge, near Crediton and South Molton.
Her description is provided as: 53 years old, 5’5’’ in height, of slim build, dark hair, blue track suit, pink and yellow trainers.
Anybody with any information to assist her safely being located, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police on telephone number, 101 quoting log: 152 of December 31, 2022.