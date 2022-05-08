Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision at Bere Alston
Monday 9th May 2022 10:19 am
Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision at Bere Alston (Devon and Cornwall police )
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a serious collision at Bere Alston on Friday which left a young man with potentially life changing injuries.
The single car collision occurred at 12.45am on Friday (May 6).
The scene was attended by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and Southwest Ambulance Service.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should call 101 and quote log 27 06/05/22.
