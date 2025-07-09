A poetry book written by the late Mark Beeson about his time living on Dartmoor has been released.
‘Dartmoor Elements’ contains 133 poems and poetic extracts from plays written by the playwright, teacher, poet and social commentator.
The poems are intimate reflections on the ecology and environment around his home on Dartmoor, drawing on his decades of keen observations of his surroundings and of the creatures who inhabit it.
The book has been edited by Tom Greeves and Gillian Webster with 20 line drawings by Fran Evans. It also contains an introduction by Tom Greeves and a forward by poet James Crowden.
‘Dartmoor Elements’ is grouped under four key headings, elements, animals and plants, emotion and myth/legend.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.