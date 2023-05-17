Do you have an agroecological business idea but need land to make it happen? Would you like to be able to live on the land in a supportive off-grid community?
The Ecological Land Cooperative are looking for land workers to take on smallholding plots at a site in East Cornwall. Orchard Park is a former dairy pasture nestled just below Bodmin moor, within easy reach of Callington.
As a community benefit society they want the smallholdings to be as accessible and affordable as possible. After five years you will be able to build your own low impact dwelling. If you have a land based business idea and would like the opportunity to join the cooperative visit: https://ecologicalland.coop/