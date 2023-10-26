The Hiding Place is brought to you by a production team of performers who, alongside an exciting, rotating stage set, music and lively stage action, will make you laugh before they make you cry. Rated five stars by audience members, you will not be disappointed by this passionate story of God’s love and hope amidst an environment of darkness and brutality. It is described as ‘a powerful performance showing how God’s love can overcome hatred and evil’ and ‘an inspiration to us all’. Corrie and her family’s incredible story are timeless, and Oddments truly capture the Christian message in a new and encouraging way.