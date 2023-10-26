SOME thought-provoking theatre is coming to Tavistock soon when the Oddments Theatre Company stages The Hiding Place in a church performance in Tavistock. The play brings to life the inspirational and heart-wrenching testimony of Dutch woman Corrie ten Boom who stood up for the Jews during the Nazi occupation in her country.
Corrie, born on April 15, 1892, in Haarlem in Holland, was, together with the whole of her family, outraged at the German occupation in the Second World War, and the subsequent persecution of the Jewish community.
Connie, her sister, Betsie, and father, Casper, joined thousands of others in the unceasing resistance of God’s underground, helping to shelter Jewish people.
Their refusal to stand by and watch the Nazi’s horrendous onslaught, and their faith that prevails throughout their subsequent suffering of the Second World War’s darkest terrors, continues to inspire all of those who encounter Corrie’s incredible story.
Oddments is one of the few full-time Christian theatre companies in the UK. Based in Yeovil, Somerset, it is a registered charity reaching out to churches, schools and prisons.
The Hiding Place is brought to you by a production team of performers who, alongside an exciting, rotating stage set, music and lively stage action, will make you laugh before they make you cry. Rated five stars by audience members, you will not be disappointed by this passionate story of God’s love and hope amidst an environment of darkness and brutality. It is described as ‘a powerful performance showing how God’s love can overcome hatred and evil’ and ‘an inspiration to us all’. Corrie and her family’s incredible story are timeless, and Oddments truly capture the Christian message in a new and encouraging way.
No one who sees this show comes away unmoved. One reviewer wrote: ‘It was brilliant. I went not knowing what to expect, but I was confronted with a very moving and emotional play’. Another commented: ‘It was excellent. A very moving portrayal of the story. Well done”’. The Hiding Place will be performed at Tavistock Methodist Church, on Friday, November 17, at 7pm. Tickets are £12 in advance and £14 on the night from the TMC church office on 01822 611049, email [email protected] or via the Oddments website: www.oddments-theatre.co.uk. It is recommended for those aged 12 and upwards.