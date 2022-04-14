Plans afoot for brand new mural

Callington Town Council has unveiled new plans to create a public artwork on the side of Callington Town Hall.

The new mural, funded with £15,000 from Arts Council England, will be designed by Tamar Valley artist Rosie Fierek.

Rosie’s unique style uses ceramic tiles to produce large scale installations that depict local stories, scenes or figures.

Her work can already be seen in public places in Tavistock and several locations around the Tamar Valley including Calstock, Gunnislake, and Albaston.

The new mural aims to celebrate Callington by creating a new addition to the mural trail and linking the town to the other local communities where Rosie’s murals appear. Rosie said: ‘I’m delighted to be working on a new mural for Callington. As music director of Callington’s MayFest, the town and its community celebrations are really important to me. I will be using these influences to create the design.’

Members of the community in Callington will be invited to work with Rosie to create their own ceramic tile, which will feature in her design.

Callington portreeve Mike Tagg said: ‘The town council are delighted to have received the funding for this new mural. We are particularly pleased that Rosie’s design will give people in our community an opportunity to be part of the design. We hope that that finished mural will be unveiled in time for the Honey Fair celebrations in October.’

Rosie, whose studio is based at Albaston, is currently working on the design. As with much of her work in communities it will involve figures ­– in this case musicians – apparently walking along the side of the town hall. Kit Hill will also feature in the design, and local people will be invited to create a ceramic tile with a word of their choice to add into the finished piece. She said: ‘I’m desiging and working on it now. It does take a long time. I’m featuring portraits of figures of musicians walking, there will be all kinds of local musicians – there will be a brass band musician and a Morris musician. I’m also the music director of the MayFest in Callington so I’m blending all that in.