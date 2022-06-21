Proposals for new woodland thrill rides at Tamar Trails

PROPOSALS for a new treetop thrill ride at the Tamar Trails near Tavistock – billed as a gravity-fuelled toboggan ride – have been submitted to West Devon Borough Council for planning permission.

The proposals from Zip World Ltd, 0137/22/FUL, amount to an upgrade of the treetop zip rides which have proved popular with visitors to the woodland attraction.

The applicants state that constructing the ride among the trees would result in needing to remove some trees, but that the design would not involve too much change to either the trails – used by walkers and mountain bikers – or the woods themselves.

The applicants suggest the removal of several trees were no more than would be necessary as part of normal woodland management. The proposal would also involve enlarging the car park on the site which is off the Tavistock to Gunnislake road at Gulworthy.

A statement submitted by the applicants said: ‘The brief by the applicant, ZipWorld Ltd, is to expand on the current facilities on offer in the woodland, doing so without having a detrimental impact on the peaceful surroundings.’

The proposals will involve building a new timber-clad ‘terminal building’ within the woods to provide the starting point for what is being termed a ‘coaster’ rather than rollercoaster. There will be separate adults’ and children’s ropes courses along with a nets course among the trees.

The applicants continued: ‘The coaster is designed, as can be seen on the proposed site plan, to weave through the existing woodland, offering an alternative viewpoint of the woodland for the participant. As can also be seen in the proposed site section, the route is integrated into the site, built underneath the existing footpath at certain points, truly interacting with the topography, ensuring that the existing trails remain in place to still be enjoyed by runners and riders alike.’

It adds that ‘the proposed coaster terminal building is a modest building of subtle design, clad in natural timber panelling so that it compforably sits within its surroundings’.