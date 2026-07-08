A former landmark pub and cafe on the A386 just outside Tavistock could be converted into five homes if West Devon Borough Council gives a proposal the green light.
Hunts Renovations Ltd wants to build two homes at Drake’s Cafe and Halfway House at Grenofen and convert the former cafe/pub into a further three dwellings.
A 17th century coaching inn, the Halfway House is so-called because it is halfway between the Barbican in Plymouth and Launceston, the ancient capital of Cornwall.
It has most recently been run as a café but closed in January 2024 after the proprietors retired amid viability concerns.
Many people would like to see it reopen as some kind of community meeting place, saying it represents “the sole potential asset for local social cohesion” for those living nearby.
“For local families, it is a vital safeguard against rural isolation. Furthermore, positioned directly on the Drake’s Trail active travel network, the venue is a vital piece of economic and recreational infrastructure for thousands of annual tourists, hikers and cyclists. Its loss fundamentally harms the setting of these heritage trails and the local visitor economy, violating the Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan."
Another resident said: “This dwelling has always been a community hub for a lot of residents in the area. Where are we suppose to go now if we have no transport? It was lovely to walk up the road and meet neighbours for a coffee or a drink and put the world to rights.
They added: “This establishment has been my lifeline for 27 years and now [they are trying to take that] away from us all. Turn it back into a café/pub like it was before, it was thriving then and still could be in the future.”
Twelve letters of objection have so far been submitted to the council. There have also been 20 letters of support.
One resident said: “Building houses on this site is a good idea. It’s an absolute eyesore at the moment. However I think two and three-bedroom houses only are needed around here. You’d even do well to build two bedroom maisonettes. I’m also assuming the road will have a 30mph limit.”
The public have until July 23 to submit their comments on the application, 1621/21/FUL via the planning portal on the West Devon Borough Council website.
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