Tavistock police are warning families about the dangers of tombstoning.
Tombstoning, jumping from height into water (often where diving is prohibited for safety reasons) is dangerous, potentially causing death and injury, to youngsters more commonly but also adults.
The warning comes as youngsters are also warned about the possibility of becoming sick when swimming in a non-designated open-water swimming areas such as rivers and lakes. Youngsters are swimming in the rivers Tavy, Tamar and Walkham and sometimes jumping off bridges, such as Abbey Bridge in Tavistock.
A Tavistock police spokesman said: “Parents, please make your children understand tombstoning is not only anti-social, but also extremely dangerous. Twenty deaths and 70 serious injuries, some of which were life changing, have been recorded since 2004.
“We are asking all parents to know where their children are this summer. We are asking them to talk to them about the dangers of tombstoning and why they should not do it. Tombstoning is not worth the risk for children or adults. It’s even more risky if alcohol is involved.”
Inspector Mat Helm (neighbourhood policing inspector Exmiouth and Ottery St Mary sector) spoke from his actual experience of groups of children taking part in this ‘reckless’ activity in Exmouth: “At some point this is going to lead to a funeral from drowning, impact, propeller encounter or underwater obstruction.”
The main dangers are; hazards hidden under the water, such as boat propellors, rock and debris. Also, the water being too shallow so that jumpers hit the bottom, risking severe neck or spine injury.
Cold water shock results from the sudden reduction in temperature on the body by total immersion in colder water. This can incapacitate and result in drowning.
More advice about the dangers of tombstoning is at this Devon & Cornwall Police web (on water safety) link from ROSPA and the RNLI: https://orlo.uk/gs7WQ
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.