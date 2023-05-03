At present, it is a no-go area with derelict Victorian vitriol and manure factory buildings and undeveloped for more than 30 years. The trust’s application to demolish the buildings on the site was turned down by WDBC in April 2022, despite a planning officer’s report which stated that the building was in a ‘parlous state of dereliction’ with ‘following Storm Eunice, cracks had appeared in the buidings’ at the gable end close to the footpath on Mill Road ‘posing a clear and present risk to public safety; pedestrians and road traffic’. Meanwhile, Philip Rundle of Ferry Farm at Bere Alston has applied to WDBC to find out whether prior approval is needed for a building to cover the existing silage pit within the farmyard, 1204/23/AGR. A report by planning case officer Lauren Hutton is suggesting that the proposal should be allowed.