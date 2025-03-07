PROPOSALS for the extension of a village hall near Callington have been approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
In making the application for South Hill Parish Hall, the hall management told planners: “The South Hill Parish Hall is at heart of the parish, sited on the corner of the playing fields, being used for many local events and hired out for classes, clubs, meetings and functions.
“The hall is now not large enough for all the activities and requires this application for a new extension to the hall to increase the size to offer additional facilities for the parish and surrounding area.
“Updating the building that will provide a new entrance, a meeting/games room with two new disabled toilets on the inside and one outside plus a much-needed storage room. The hall will be on one level which will allow disabled access to all areas.
“The external disabled toilet can be used by the playing field, playground plus all locals adding to the existing WC both will be open 24 hours”
One member of the public wrote in support of the application, stating its valuable use to the community, with Cornwall Council approving the application subject to a condition about ecological enhancements.