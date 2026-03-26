A PLANNING appeal has ruled that the basement flat of a large Victorian house in Okehampton cannot be used as an independent flat due to impact on the privacy of both sets of occupants.
Concerns were also raised about alterations to what is a Grade II listed building in the town’s conservation area.
Owner Michael Gentle appealed over West Devon Borough Council’s refusal to grant retrospective planning permission for an independent basement flat at 30 Station Road in Okehampton.
The Okehampton Town Council and planning authority WDBC both made representations of objection to the appeal inspector on the grounds of a lack of privacy, with the flat being overlooked from the back garden.
Planning inspector H Faulkner ruled that despite the dwelling making efficient use of the site and being well-located, the “identified harm to the living conditions of future occupiers would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits”.
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