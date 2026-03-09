New parking restrictions are set to be introduced on several roads in Bere Alston under a traffic regulation order made by Devon County Council.
The Amendment Order 2026 was made on Tuesday, February 11 and came into force on Sunday, March 2.
The order introduces double yellow line restrictions on specified lengths of Station Road, Pounds Park Road and Lockeridge Road, preventing vehicles from waiting at any time.
Devon County Council said documents relating to the order can be viewed online at devon.cc/tro. Residents can also access the documents using free bookable computers during opening hours at Devon Libraries.
Copies are also available to view during normal office hours at County Hall in Exeter.
The reference for the order is imr/DEV001/1415, with website reference 6201.
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