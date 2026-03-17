Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a road traffic collision near Horrabridge.
Police were called at around 7.10am yesterday(Tuesday, March 17) following a two-vehicle collision on the A386 Tavistock Road, near Horrabridge.
The collision involved a blue Mitsubishi Lancer car and a white Sainsbury's Mercedes Sprinter van.
As a result of the collision the Lancer driver, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The A386 was closed whilst the scene was examined by specialist forensic collision investigators.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who have not already been spoken to officers, or anybody with relevant dash-cam footage to call 101 or visit the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting log 77 of March 17.
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