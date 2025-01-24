A popular chain of cafe/bars is one step nearer opening in Tavistock.
Loungers UK Limited is hoping to open one of its all-day-opening high street premises on 55 Brook Street this spring.
The company has been converting the former M&Co clothing store (next to Superdrug) behind hoarding for the past two months - much to the interest of shoppers.
Loungers has submitted an application for a new premises licence to West Devon Borough Council whose licensing sub-committee will consider the bid, along with consultation with Tavistock Town Council and the public. A decision is expected in the next few weeks.
The licensing application details are for late-night refreshment offered indoors and outdoors (Monday to Sunday 11pm- 12.30am), supply of alcohol on and off-premises (Monday to Sunday 10am–midnight) with Monday to Sunday opening 8am-12.30am.
Anyone who wants to make a representation on the application is asked to respond to the licensing department at West Devon Borough Council or email [email protected] no later than Tuesday, February 18.
The new cafe is due to open at a hard time for the town’s high street with some units remaining empty for several months, including a former cafe, gift shop and Clinton’s Card. There have, however, been some new businesses opening